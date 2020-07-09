WF man pleads guilty for drunkenly assaulting officers

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to charges that he got very drunk and began swinging wildly at officers, then while being booked into jail, slugged a detention officer.

The length of the probation sentence for Jack Jardine, 23, is undetermined but will be probation and will be deferred, meaning if he completes the probation it will be struck from his record.

In late 2018, police officers said they got a call for help from a friend of Jardine in the parking lot of Walmart on Central Freeway.

The friend said Jardine had become very intoxicated and he was trying to drive home when Jardine kept grabbing the steering wheel so he pulled over and called police officers.

Officers called for an ambulance when they saw Jardine’s condition, and they said Jardine started yelling and took a fighting stance and began swinging at officers. The officer kept stepping out of the way, but Jardine landed one punch to the officer’s face and that’s when another officer tased Jardine and another took him to the ground.

Then in the jail, an officer said while being booked, Jardine stood up and hit the detention officer in the eye.