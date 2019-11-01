WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A sixth man has been convicted on federal charges of distributing marijuana through the mail, from Oregon to Wichita Falls in 2015 and 2016.

Chad Anthony Ray, 31, was found guilty in the first federal criminal trial in Wichita Falls in about eight years.

Federal prosecutors say Ray and his six co-conspirators shipped marijuana through the U.S. Mail from Oregon to Wichita Falls.

Over an 18-month period, they said more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana was mailed in 443 priority mail parcels to Wichita Falls, Henrietta and Iowa Park.

Investigators said they tracked their packages, then repackaged and sold it. Prosecutors told jurors Ray received 29 packages at his home on Collins Avenue.

Five other defendants pleaded guilty rather than go to trial, and a sixth is still at large.