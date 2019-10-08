WF man probation extended after child endangerment, abandonment charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 37-year-old Wichita Falls father has had his probation for child endangerment and abandonment extended after he admitted he violated numerous requirements and restrictions.

Joshua Sanders and the mother of the two children had both been placed on two years probation.

Sanders pleaded true to charges he violated during his probation by using meth, failing to report to his probation officer, and failing to pay fees.

89th District Judge Charles Barnard ordered his probation extended for three more years and also required him to attend treatment programs and work 88 more hours community service.

Police said in 2014 Sanders and the mother of the two children left them alone in a cold apartment while they left to smoke meth.

Police were called to an apartment on Professional Drive about a small girl outside the apartment screaming at the top of her lungs.

Police said the temperature was about 25 degrees, and the 4-year-old girl was dressed only in her underwear.

Officials said the apartment door was wide open and the temperature inside the apartment was also very cold. They found a second child in his underwear locked inside a room.

After looking for their parents for about 15 minutes officers said Sanders and the mother arrived.

Officials said the mother and Sanders had been using meth at the apartment, and then left to go to her brother- in- law’s house where they smoked more meth.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Swinburne stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swinburne stabbing"

Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary"

Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock"

Brothers dream of helping revitalize Lake Wichita with homemade bricks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers dream of helping revitalize Lake Wichita with homemade bricks"

What The Tech: too many subscriptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: too many subscriptions"

Car shop owner shares winter prep tips for drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car shop owner shares winter prep tips for drivers"

Nonprofit advocates 21 acts of kindness, inclusion for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit advocates 21 acts of kindness, inclusion for Down Syndrome Awareness Month"

Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock"

WF man probation extended after child endangerment, abandonment charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man probation extended after child endangerment, abandonment charges"

Bowie police seek woman responsible for arson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie police seek woman responsible for arson"

Wichita Co. Veteran Service Office providing services under new staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Veteran Service Office providing services under new staff"

Coffee with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a purpose"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News