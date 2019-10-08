WF man probation extended after child endangerment, abandonment charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 37-year-old Wichita Falls father has had his probation for child endangerment and abandonment extended after he admitted he violated numerous requirements and restrictions.

Joshua Sanders and the mother of the two children had both been placed on two years probation.

Sanders pleaded true to charges he violated during his probation by using meth, failing to report to his probation officer, and failing to pay fees.



89th District Judge Charles Barnard ordered his probation extended for three more years and also required him to attend treatment programs and work 88 more hours community service.

Police said in 2014 Sanders and the mother of the two children left them alone in a cold apartment while they left to smoke meth.

Police were called to an apartment on Professional Drive about a small girl outside the apartment screaming at the top of her lungs.

Police said the temperature was about 25 degrees, and the 4-year-old girl was dressed only in her underwear.



Officials said the apartment door was wide open and the temperature inside the apartment was also very cold. They found a second child in his underwear locked inside a room.

After looking for their parents for about 15 minutes officers said Sanders and the mother arrived.



Officials said the mother and Sanders had been using meth at the apartment, and then left to go to her brother- in- law’s house where they smoked more meth.



