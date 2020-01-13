WF man pulls gun on woman for driving slow

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he followed a woman home and pointed a gun at her for driving slow in the 2300 block of Speedway Ave.

Authorities said Friday morning they received a call from a woman who told them Jay Childress followed closely behind her as she was driving home and when she got home he blocked her driveway, yelled at her and pointed a handgun at her from inside his car.

Police sais he then got out of the car and continued yelling and pointing the gun.

The woman told investigators when she went to leave she had to drive through her neighbor’s yard because Childress had blocked her in.

A witness who spoke to police said he saw a man pointing a gun and yelling at the woman.

Childress is also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and has bonded out of jail.