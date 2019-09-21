WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with eight prior evading arrest charges before he went to prison, has ninth evading charge added to his record after release from prison, again while on a bicycle.

Bryant Ailey was arrested on 10th Street.

An officer said he stopPed Bryant for riding at night without a headlamp, and Ailey took off running.

The officer tackled him after a short chase. The officer said Ailey had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Ailey’s arrests for bicycle violations date back to the late ’90s. Besides evading, he has convictions for burglary and theft.

In 2005, he was charged with six armed robberies within one month.

He was sentenced to 35 years prison in 2007 but paroled last year.