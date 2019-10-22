WF man sentenced for machete attack

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for an attack with a machete a little over a year ago at Midtown Manor Apartments.

Michael Estep, 39, agreed to a plea deal and had a second assault charge dismissed.

In September 2018 police went to the apartments in the 400 block of Burnett about a man armed with a machete.

A 41-year-old man said there had been an ongoing dispute between him and Estep over Estep’s former wife.

He said he was going to the woman’s apartment when Estep confronted him and chased him.

Police said the man was stabbed or slashed in the back and arm with a machete.

Surveillance video shows Estep with a machete chasing Cox.

Police said Estep was found and arrested at 8th and Denver.