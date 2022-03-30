WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man gets a 20 year prison sentence for assaults and threats to officers that started with the alleged theft of a couple of beers.

Frankie Browning got a 20 year prison term for assault of an officer in January 2020 and a five year sentence for making threats to an officer, according to court records.

Two other counts of assaults of officers were dismissed in the plea deal Tuesday, March 29, in 78th District Court.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police were investigating the theft of beers from a Dollar General at Seymour Highway and Beverly and the first officers to arrive said they saw two suspects going toward the Circle Inn Motel across the street.

They said they told them to stop, but one, Browning, kept walking and asked them, “who are you to question an all mighty being?” then ran into the room alone and locked the door.

Other officers arrived and surrounded the room and said they spoke to Browning, but he would not open the door. Officers decided to back off and said Browning opened the door and said he wanted to speak to an officer.

Then the officer said Browning pulled out a pocket knife and opened it and said he was going to kill the officer and he wanted the officer to shoot him.

The officer said he pulled his firearm out and backed away and told Browning to drop the knife.

He said Browning said he just wanted a cigarette, so the officer said he would get him one if he put knife down and came all the way out. He said Browning agreed and threw the knife in the parking lot and the officer walked toward him and put a cigarette on the window sill.

He said when Browning reached for the cigarette, he grabbed his arm and blocked him from closing the door.

He said Browning freed his left arm and hit the officer in the face with his fist and went back into the room.

He and another officer entered the room and said Browning began punching them. Another officer then tased Browning and got handcuffs on him.

On the way to the hospital to have him checked out, an officer said Browning told him had no right to arrest him and he was voiding his contract, then at the hospital told him several times he would kill him.

Prior to this arrest, Browning had 28 others, including for assaults and resisting and evading arrest, and about 15 convictions.