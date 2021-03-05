WF man sentenced for using truck to ram car after fight in El Chico Parking lot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with several previous criminal mischief arrests is sentenced for using another man’s truck to ram a man’s car in 2019.

Todd Dennis was given 180 days in county jail.

The victim told police he was involved in an altercation with Dennis and the owner of the truck in the parking lot of El Chico’s on Southwest Parkway.

He said three hours later, a white Ford pickup rammed his 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass which was parked in the 4500 block of Barnett Road.

A witness said she heard tires squealing and saw a white pickup driving at a fast speed round the corner of the parking lot and then ram into the Oldsmobile.

Police also obtained video of the incident.

The owner of the truck first told police he was not aware it had occurred but then said Dennis told him he had rammed the man’s car because Dennis was upset about the truck owner being hurt in the earlier parking lot altercation.

An estimated $4,526 damage was done to the Oldsmobile.

Dennis has four other criminal mischief arrests, plus arrests for aggravated assault and burglaries.