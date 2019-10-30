Breaking News
Wichita County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police officers said has been involved in car burglaries and ID theft involving up to 30 victims has another plea set for Thursday.

Harold Wolfe is scheduled to plead Thursday to burglary of a building in December 2018.

Wolfe pleaded on Oct. 23 and was sentenced for other charges for burglary and ID theft.

Wolfe has arrests dating back to 2009, with others pending.

In 2016, police officers said Wolfe was involved in a scheme with another man involving counterfeit checks using ID information taken in car break-ins.

Officers said they were arrested after officers set up a bait car in an area where numerous car burglaries occurred.

In December 2018, Wolfe and a woman were charged with breaking into machines at a Wichita Falls apartment complex laundries. They were caught after police put his car under surveillance, followed it to an apartment complex laundry room and then a convenience store where the clerk said wolfe was dropping quarters into arcade games.

Police officers said they found loose change and pry bars inside the car.

Another arrest in 2012 came after police officers said Wolf was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into cars at a business on McNiel Avenue.

