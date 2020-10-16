WF man sentenced to 5 years prison for assault on two police officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls man received a five-year prison sentence for assaulting two police officers in 2019.

Richard Lee Williams pleaded guilty to three charges and had one charge dismissed.

Besides the two charges of assault on the officers, he received 499 days for attempting to take a weapon from an officer and will get his 499 days jail time credited to that sentence.

A charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon was dismissed.

Williams had 11 charges filed when he was arrested in June of 2019, including a terroristic threat against an officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Officers had been called to check a man on East Wichita Street who was flashing a gun.

An officer said he asked Williams if he had a firearm and Williams said no and when asked if the officer could pat him down, he said the officer had no right and began to walk away.

The officer told him to stand in front of his car and said Williams tried to run and was grabbed by officers and wrestled to the ground.

They said he tried to fight them and took a gun out of his pocket and tried to throw it. Officers said he dropped it and tried to pick it up, but officers got it away.

During the struggle, an officer said Williams kicked him in the head.

Also, officers said Williams tried to get an officer’s gun from its holster before they were able to get him on his stomach and get him cuffed.

Williams has prior arrests in Wichita County for two counts of aggravated assault and a terroristic threat.