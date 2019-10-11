WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested in 2015 in Wichita Falls after a year-long investigation by the DPS and Department of Homeland Security into human trafficking and prostitution is sentenced to prison.

Robert Collins agreed to plea deals on some of his charges, and several others were dismissed.

He received 20-year sentences on three counts of aggravated promotion of prostitution and 10 years for bail jumping and failure to appear.

That charge came after a judge lowered his $1,000,000 bonds to $150,000 when he pleaded he needed out of jail for medical care, and to take care of his 12 children.

He agreed to not leave Wichita County and follow a curfew.

However, he then failed to show for court hearings and was found in Florida and brought back.

He and two women were arrested in 2015 after state and federal agencies found evidence of a prostitution ring.

Authorities said Collins and others were advertising sex acts on various escort service websites around the state.

They said just before his arrest, Collins sent coded messages to operatives to shut down the website and the operation in Wichita Falls.

Collins turned down a plea offer in 2016 for 20 years.

