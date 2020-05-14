WF man sentenced to two robberies, has sexual assault of 13-year-old dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man suspected of brandishing a large curved knife or sword in multiple Wichita Falls armed robberies in 2017 has been sentenced for two of them and had a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl dismissed.

Raymond Durham, 21, was sentenced to 20-years in prison on two counts of aggravated robbery.

One involved a robbery caught on surveillance camera at the Beverly Quick Stop in May 2017.

The robber had a T-shirt over his face and hit the female clerk in the face before grabbing her neck and forcing her to open the register, taking $400.

Surveillance video from that store and a neighboring business was released to the media and led to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Durham was also sentenced for a robbery at a Zoom in store in which a man in a mask and armed with a large knife took cash.

During the investigation of those and three other robberies, police said surveillance video indicated they were committed by the same robber. They also had Durham under surveillance after identifying him as a suspect.

In one robbery, the clerk said she actually recognized Durham as a former classmate, and said one clerk suffered a minor cut during another robbery.

Police officers recovered a curved sword with three holes in the blade at a location where they said Durham dumped other evidence.

After his arrest, officers said Durham admitted to some of the robberies but not all he was charged with.

Besides filing five counts of robbery Durham was also charged with sexual assault in which a 13-year-old became pregnant. That charge has been dismissed after prosecutors said the guardian requested it be dropped if Durham was sentenced for the robberies.