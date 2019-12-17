WF man tased 3 times, pleaded guilty for attempt to take police officer’s weapon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man who was tased by police three times to force him to drop a knife has been sentenced.

26-year-old Aaron Avery pleaded guilty to attempting to take a police officer’s weapon.

He was sentenced to 332 days jail and given credit for that amount of days already spent in jail.

In april of 2018 police responded to a trespassing call at Greenbriar Village in the 900 block of Airport Drive.



Police said they recognized Avery, who they said has had many run-ins with them before and who had been barred from the apartments the year before.

They said as officers attempted to cuff Avery, he resisted and tried to grab an officer’s gun, that’s when they tased him and tried tackling him to the ground.



Avery continued to resist and was tased again, and officers said that’s when he revealed a black handled knife in his hand.



Police said they tased Avery a third time to make let go of the knife and were eventually able to cuff him.



They said he also had a putty knife in his other hand.