WF man tased and arrested for evading arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after a police officer said he took off running when a WFPD motorcycle officer noticed suspicious activity with a shopping car.

Phillip Craig Parker, 26, is jailed on an evading arrest charge on Dec. 4.

A traffic officer was on patrol on his motorcycle in the 3200 block of Lawrence Road around 10 a.m. when he saw a white male pushing a cart full of non-bagged merchandise at a fast rate.

The officer watched the man open the back door of a white Buick and quickly began putting put the merchandise in.

The officer said there was a black male in the driver’s seat.

The officer then approached the Buick with his lights on and that’s when the man with the cart ran and the car sped off.

Police said Parker was stopped in front of the Cotton Patch and was tased and taken into custody.

According to WFPD officials Parker has no previous convictions of evading so this charge is a misdemeanor charge.

WFPD officials said they were not able to confirm that a theft took place and at last report the driver of the car had not been located.