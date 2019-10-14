Breaking News
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

WF man charged after threatening to kill his two children, grandmother

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Robert Lee Lindsey

Robert Lee Lindsey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of terroristic threat of family members.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is charged with terrorizing his two children and their grandmother by trying to ram their car, and threatening to kill them.

Robert Lee Lindsey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of terroristic threat of family members.

According to arrest documents, police were dispatched Sunday to the one thousand block of Louise Lane about a disturbance.

A woman, identified as Lindsey’s mother in law, told officers she was driving home with Lindsey’s two children. She said Lindsey’s wife and children were living with her because her daughter was divorcing him because of family violence.

She also said Lindsey began following her car, so she began driving toward the police department, and Lindsey began swerving at their car.

When she arrived at the police department she said she was frightened to leave the car so she tried to drive home.

She said Lindsey continued swerving toward their car, and when she got to her block, he pulled in front and blocked it.

She said she drove around and sped down her street, and then Lindsey swerved at her forcing her to pull into her front yard.

She said she told the children to run inside and lock the door.

A witness who lived nearby told police he heard Lindsey yelling that he was going to get her sooner or later and before it was over kill them.

Police said Lindsey’s wife said Lindsey had called her before her mother and children arrived home told her he was going to kill her mother and her kids so she could feel his pain and loss, and that she would be next.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought"

Bus Driver Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Driver Abuse"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19"

Joint bank accounts NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joint bank accounts NBC News"

Ohio man fights till the end for his little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ohio man fights till the end for his little girl"

Rider baseball golf tournament fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rider baseball golf tournament fundraiser"

Illegal immigrant sentenced in murder trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Illegal immigrant sentenced in murder trial"

TX Deputy killed while helping stranded driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX Deputy killed while helping stranded driver"

Lawton mayor calls on faith leaders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor calls on faith leaders"

Lawton mayor asks faith leaders to come together amid violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor asks faith leaders to come together amid violence"

Mud bog in Seymour helps veteran from Houston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mud bog in Seymour helps veteran from Houston"

Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News