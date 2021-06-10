WF man who plotted to blow up Amazon data center sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls man arrested for planning to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia, pled guilty to his charges.

Seth Aaron Pendley is charged with malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive.

Pendley faces 20 years in prison.

In April of 2021, Pendley was arrested while trying to buy explosives from an undercover FBI agent in Fort Worth.

Authorities later searched his house in Wichita Falls and found an AR-15 and other items relating to the attack.

The investigation into this came shortly after the January 6th riots. That’s when someone contacted the FBI about his concerning posts on a militia forum.

Before his arrest, Pendley told the undercover source he wanted to, “Kill off about 70 percent of the internet.”