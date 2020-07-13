WF man with gun arrested in Atwoods

A Wichita Falls man was arrested after police received reports of someone flashing a gun and scaring customers inside a store.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man was arrested after police received reports of someone flashing a gun and scaring customers inside a store.

Police said when they arrived at Atwoods Saturday morning the man had left the store, and they found 32-year-old Aubrey Mcclard in the back seat of a car in the parking lot.



Officers had him and a woman exit the car at gunpoint and say a search turned up a 3-80 caliber pistol in the armrest area in the back seat, with serial numbers removed.



They said Mcclard said it was his and he was charged with theft of a firearm.

Police also arrested a passenger, Mindy Brown, and charged her with shoplifting with two or more previous convictions.



They said the search also found several items from the store including gloves, a cosmetic bag, and dog chew rib bones which weren’t on the receipt.



Brown has three previous convictions and a total of seven arrests for theft.