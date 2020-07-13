1  of  2
Breaking News
2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Baylor Co., total cases 3
WF Starbucks temporarily closed over COVID-19 concerns
Live Now:
Petition to remove Confederate monument at Memorial Auditorium

WF man with gun arrested in Atwoods

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A Wichita Falls man was arrested after police received reports of someone flashing a gun and scaring customers inside a store.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man was arrested after police received reports of someone flashing a gun and scaring customers inside a store.

Police said when they arrived at Atwoods Saturday morning the man had left the store, and they found 32-year-old Aubrey Mcclard in the back seat of a car in the parking lot.

Officers had him and a woman exit the car at gunpoint and say a search turned up a 3-80 caliber pistol in the armrest area in the back seat, with serial numbers removed.

They said Mcclard said it was his and he was charged with theft of a firearm.

Police also arrested a passenger, Mindy Brown, and charged her with shoplifting with two or more previous convictions.

They said the search also found several items from the store including gloves, a cosmetic bag, and dog chew rib bones which weren’t on the receipt.

Brown has three previous convictions and a total of seven arrests for theft.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News