WF man with unpaid tickets leads deputy on chase, charged with evading arrest

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man on a motorcycle tried to evade an Archer County deputy at almost 120 mph, but only got 9 miles before deciding to stop.

Johnathan Bilyeu was arrested Sunday on Hwy 79 and charged with evading arrest.

A deputy said he clocked four motorcycles headed north at about 90 mph.

He turned around and began chase and said when he turned his siren on, three of the cyclists pulled over but one accelerated and kept going.

The deputy said the cycle reached around 118 miles an hour in the pursuit.

When the motorcyclist got north of FM 1954, the deputy said he decided to stop.

The deputy said Bilyeu told him he was fleeing because he had some unpaid tickets in Wichita Falls.