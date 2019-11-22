WF man’s remains lost two weeks after discovery after missing for over 4 years, mother says

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A mother is once again left wondering where her son is after his remains are missing just two weeks after officials identified his body more than 500 miles from home.

Jessie Barnes, 35, was reported missing from Wichita Falls in February 2015 and his remains were found under a bridge in Robstown in April 2018. His remains were positively identified two weeks ago.

Barnes’ mother, Joy Amyx, said Thursday she called the Corpus Christi Coroner’s office to make arrangments for his remains to be brought home for a burial but they said his remains were not there. After calling authorities, she was informed his remains were either buried or missing.

Surveillance video shows Barnes getting gas at United Market Street on Feb. 23, 2015.

Wichita Falls Detective David Raines said the day after Barnes got gas, he was stopped by police for speeding in Freer, Texas, west of Robstown. Barnes’ Ford Explorer was impounded because it was not insured. That was the last confirmed sighting of Barnes.

“It was like being on a rollercoaster, up one second and down the next,” Amyx said. “I also have a mental illness which makes bad news more devastating and there are times I just can’t handle it.”

Amyx adds Corpus Christi police are launching an investigation, that should take between three and four days.