WF March sales tax revenue down as April hit looks to be worse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — March sales tax revenue numbers are in and it’s putting a more than 5% damper on the state of Texas.

Wichita Falls alone seeing an 8.07% decrease in revenue from this time last year.

The City of Wichita Falls knew COVID-19 would have an impact on revenue and began preparing in advance with freezing city hires and cutting or deferring projects.

“This will be the worst budget, the most challenging budget that I’ve ever faced in my career,” Wichita Falls City Manager Darron Leiker said.

Leiker calls the current situation a “financial tsunami.” He’s now working to manage a check that’s nearly $270,000 less than the sales tax revenue for March 2019 sales.

“We fully expect the June payment, which would be reflective of April sales, to be much worse because that would be a full month where we had a shelter-in-place order,” Leiker said.

Sales taxes are the second-largest revenue source for the general fund for the City of Wichita Falls.

The fund is used for things like the police and fire department, water, trash and infrastructure.

“We all get mad when the trash isn’t picked up on time or if the firetrucks are delayed a little bit or whatever but all those things are funded through taxes,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO, President Henry Florsheim said.

One-quarter of revenue goes to the 4A fund, another quarter to the 4B fund.

These boards deal with things like bringing and keeping businesses in town.

“The 4A has spent their money wisely and so they have a good fund balance, but if this decrease in sales tax collections it goes out for an extended period of time it can certainly affect that and it could also affect the operations of our economic development team,” Florsheim said.

Leiker describes what he believes the economic hit will look like, illustrating the potential economic impact with a ‘v’ shape.

“A steep decline and then a steep peak back, but we just don’t know how deep the bottom of that ‘v’ will be,” Leiker said.

Officials hope for change soon as March sales tax numbers aren’t ideal and April’s looking even less promising.

Leiker said at the May 19 city council meeting, folks can expect a general fund update. He adds budget planning is coming up, but he doesn’t plan to recommend a property tax increase to the city council.

While Wichita Falls has already seen a sharp drop is sales tax revenue at the beginning of the COVID-19 economic slowdown, other cities have not yet seen a decline.

In Wichita County, Burkburnett and Iowa Park both saw increases from March sales.

Their rebate checks will be more than 3% larger than that for the same period a year ago.

Burkburnett’s 2020 year to date increase means about a $90,000 larger refund.

Electra saw a drop about three times bigger than Wichita Falls and will get about $10,000 less in its May rebate check than last year.

Looking at some other cities in Texoma, Bowie will get a 4.5% bigger check, Graham about 1.5 & more, but Vernon will see more than 3.5 % less.

Local governments got rebates totaling $868 million last May and this month’s checks total only $824 million.