WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The winner of the first-ever Crime Stoppers Chase the Chief Armadillo Derby has now claimed his prize.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana was welcomed by Crime Stoppers board members at their monthly meeting Tuesday, October 11.

That’s where members Teresa Caves and Jackie Riley presented the mayor with his Armadillo Derby champion’s trophy.

During Texoma Gives in September, the mayor’s Golden Opportunities armadillo trailed Chief Manuel Borrego’s B.O.L.O. armadillo.

But then at the last minute, the mayor came out on top, also edging out Fire Chief Ken Prillaman’s Smoke Eater and Sheriff David Duke’s Hazard.

An armadillo rematch is set for next year’s Texoma Gives, and your support of Crime Stoppers once again could change the armadillo race outcome entirely.

Stay tuned for next year’s Armadillo Derby while also knowing Crime Stoppers thanks the public very much for your support in keeping criminals off our streets.