WF mayor denies allegations in lawsuit against him

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A lawsuit alleging breach of promise to guarantee a lease agreement has been answered by Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana with denial of all the suit’s allegations.

The suit against Santellana was filed in 97th District Court in Clay County by a Wichita Falls company, Big Clay, which is seeking no less than $400,000 and no more than $1 million from Santellana

Attorneys for Big Clay allege the company signed a lease agreement for property in Clay County, on Stephens Ranch Road off Highway 287 with a company doing business as Lone Star Highway Products, owned by Santellana.

It claims Santellana personally guaranteed payment of the lease which was to run from June 2014 to July 2019.

It also states another guarantor of the agreement filed for bankruptcy, leaving Santellana soley responsible for the alleged lost rent and damages.

According to the lawsuit, Santellana’s company ceased paying the full rent of $7,500 a month for 39 months.

It states he was only paying $5,000 a month for 34 months for a total of $170,000, instead of $292,000.

With late fees, utilities payment, it states the amount owed is listed as $135,000.

The company states repairs and maintenance required in the lease are in access of $300,000.

In his brief answer filed by his attorneys, Sherrill and Bibson, Santellana denies each and every allegation and demands strict proof of the claims by the plaintiff.