WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To raise awareness and share information about the dangers of human trafficking, the Southern Grit Advocacy group held a Breakfast with the Mayor event Thursday morning, November 10.

At the 7 a.m. breakfast, they discussed how to prevent, disrupt and end human trafficking through education and advocacy.

The group also highlighted the importance of being informed and being able to spread information to others because human trafficking and smuggling can happen anywhere, even in Texoma.

“My takeaway is that it can happen in Wichita Falls; this is not just something that happens in New York City or Dallas or Houston, it can happen in Wichita Falls,” Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “You know young people can get groomed online, we have people taken from parking lots, and we just want to make citizens aware that there are resources out there to help combat this.”

For more information on resources to combat human trafficking and where to seek help, check out Southern Grit Advocacy’s website.