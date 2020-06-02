WF Mayor speaks out about peaceful protest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Several hundred protesters took to the streets of downtown Wichita Falls yesterday in hopes of having their voices heard after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Protesters chanted things like, “I Can’t Breathe”, “Black Lives Matter”, and “No Peace, No Justice”.

Wichita Falls’ mayor, police chief, and other officers attended the peaceful protest, and, Mayor Stephen Santellana said he was proud of the city when he saw so many residents come together and unite in a common cause.

“We just got to set an example, set an example for the young children that are out here, set an example for the community. You know these people love their community, they don’t want to see any riots and they don’t want to see any businesses hurt,” Santellana said.

The protest ended with hundreds of protesters lying on the ground for nine minutes chanting, “I Can’t Breathe”, In honor of George Floyd. Another peaceful protest is set to be in Spudder park this Saturday at 3 pm.