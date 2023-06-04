WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a hotel clerk after getting complaints that she was selling meth.

According to an affidavit, on June 3, 2023, police went to the OYO hotel on Wolcott to check on a clerk who was reportedly selling methamphetamine. Officers spoke with the clerk, Kristi Sabo, and explained there were complaints involving narcotics.

Sabo gave the officer permission to search behind the counter and in her purse. They found prescription medications that did not belong to her and methamphetamine. They also found meth in her vehicle. After her rights were read, she requested a lawyer, but told the officers that meth was her choice of narcotics, and she had bought a large quantity because it was a good deal.

She also said she doesn’t sell, but she did give a large amount of the narcotics to a friend to sell and that they would pay her back. The total weight of meth seized was approximately 15 grams. Sabo was arrested for the manufacture or delivery of a substance.

She was freed from jail on a $35,000 bond.