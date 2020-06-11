WF mother indicted for allegedly leaving sick child home alone

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been indicted for child endangerment after allegedly leaving her six-year-old daughter home alone all day due to illness.

Officers said when the mother was called to return home she asked, “What’s the problem?”

Isobella Cezanne Thomas, 28, was indicted for abandoning or endangering a child, a felony offense. According to police, Thomas left her daughter at home in November 2019 because she was sick and could not go to school with her siblings. Police said Thomas’ daughter called her biological father who lives in North Carolina, and told him she was scared. The child’s father called his parents who live in Wichita Falls, and they called the police.

Police said they did not know the exact address where the girl was located because she was too scared to give it too her father.

According to police, the grandfather joined officers and began a search on Colquit Drive.

Police said the father later called and said he was able to convince his daughter to reveal the address by promising her candy, and officers located her around 5 p.m.

Authorities said that when Thomas arrived at the residence, she was hostile and yelled at her daughter for opening the door for the police.

Police said Thomas told them she had left for work around 7:30 a.m., and had planned on running some errands after her shift before picking up her other children at daycare.