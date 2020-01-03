WF mother pleads guilty to child endangerment, possession of drugs, sentenced to probation, 2-days in jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to child endangerment and possession of drugs and gets probation and two-days jail.

Brandi Allen, 30, got two-days in jail for the child endangerment charge and was credited for the two-days she was in jail.

Allen got 10-years for the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, suspended to probation. She was arrested one year and a day ago on the endangerment charge.

Iowa Park police officers filed the charges after receiving three reports of a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl possibly being neglected and exposed to meth and opioids. Reports state the children appeared not to have been bathed in days.

Officers said Allen was admitted to the hospital after an overdose of 15 Xanax pills and tested positive for meth, benzos and opioids.

Tests were conducted on both children, and the 1-year-old tested positive for meth.