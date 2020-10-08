WF mother receives probation after exposing one-year-old child to drugs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleaded guilty and has received probation for exposing her one-year-old child to several drugs.

Kei-Ahan Kirt, 24, was given a five year suspended sentence for child endangerment.

Some of the conditions of her probation include no use of narcotics and alcohol, avoiding places where alcohol is sold or consumed and submitting hair, breath or blood samples daily if required.

Kirt was arrested in May, 2020 after a CPS investigator informed police officers she had tested positive for cocaine and meth, and then her child tested positive for cocaine, marijuana,

meth and amphetamines.

Police officers said Kirt is the only parent who lives with the child, and that she admitted using marijuana and ecstasy before the tests.

Kirt has previous arrests for theft, failure to identify and four counts of driving with an unrestrained child in the car.