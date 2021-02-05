WF mother gets 10-year sentence, may be eligible for shock probation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls mother gets a 10-year prison sentence for a drug arrest in 2019, which led to another charge of child endangerment when her two young daughters tested positive for meth.

Kristen Teichman, also known as Kristen Opela, pleaded guilty Friday morning. The judge said her request to be released later on shock probation would be considered.

In April of 2019, police had outstanding warrants on Teichman when they spotted her driving with her three-year-old daughter in the car.

They found more than 12 grams of meth in her purse, which led police to get a search warrant for her home.

They said more meth, cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana were found, some in the open easily accessible to her children.

Drug tests later showed the three-year-old and six-year-old girls both tested positive for meth.

Teichman has a conviction for aggravated robbery in 2010.