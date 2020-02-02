WF murders still unsolved 22 years later

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Though it’s been 22 years, Texomans still remember the tragic murder of two men who were beaten to death in a Wichita Falls gun shop.

Police officers responded to a call in the 300 Galveston for a call of a possible deceased person.

Once they arrived, officers found the bodies of Alton Bragg, who owned the gun shop and Wells Fargo Vice President Hugh McDaniel.

Evidence at the scene was consistent with capital murder, and it’s believed they happened possibly that morning.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers, 24-hours a day.

People never have to give their name, and if the information leads to the arrest and board approval, folks could earn up to $10,000 since this is a cold homicide case.