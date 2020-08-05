WF murder suspect transferred to Wichita Co. Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in the July 31 murder of James Walsh has been transferred Wednesday morning from the Clay County Jail to the Wichita County Jail.

Jimmy Harold Wilson, 68, is charged with murder and has a bond of $500,000 dollars in Wichita County.

Wilson was originally booked into Clay County Jail Saturday morning, also on a half-million-dollar bond.

Wilson was arrested by a DPS trooper after he was involved in a two-car accident Saturday, August 1 morning near Byers.

Wilsons arrest followed a shooting Friday night, July 31 near the Plantation Apartments in Wichita Falls.

Police responded to a call about gunshots in the 1200 block of Austin Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When first responders arrived, they found Walsh lying in a vacant lot.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrest affidavit states a man told officers Walsh was shot at the man’s home next door to the Plantation Apartments.

The man told police he and Walsh had been working on a bike on the porch when Wilson pulled up in a car and said, “Tell Felicia to get out of here”, and Walsh told Wilson she wasn’t there.

The man told authorities Wilson told Walsh he better tell her to get out here and pulled out a gun.

According to police, the witness said Walsh stood up and told Wilson again that she wasn’t here. Wilson then fired one shot that hit Walsh, who then fell to the ground.

The witness told authorities he backed away to get to safety, and Wilson walked up to the porch, reached through the railing and shot Walsh again at point-blank range.

The man said he then ran next door and called the police.

Records list Wilson’s address at the Plantation Apartments and jail records show more than a dozen arrests in Wichita County.

Court records also show Wilson was arrested for attempted murder in 1974, receiving a five year sentence.

Wilson has been imprisoned five previous times and was out on parole at the time of the murder.