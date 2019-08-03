WF native living in El Paso shares first-hand account of fatal shooting

EL PASO (KFDX/KJTL) — Many people inside the Walmart and Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso took to social media to describe what was going on, and a Wichita Falls native now living in El Paso was at the mall at the time of the shooting and learned of updates through Facebook.

Kati Jones describes the scene as terrifying, but she said she’s just glad to be home with her husband and son.

Jones was at Build-A-Bear inside the Cielo Vista Mall when she received an alert on her phone of an active shooter.

Although she didn’t hear gunshots, she quickly went to hide inside a clothing store and spent several minutes there before leaving with a group of people.

“At first it was just stay where I am, and let it calm down. Then other people started leaving, and I was like safety in numbers, so I left with them and I just… I just wanted to get home.”

Jones said the scene was chaos and it’s starting to wind down now, stay tuned to Texoma’s Homepage as we add to this story.

*Addition reporting by KFDX sister station KTSM in El Paso