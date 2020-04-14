WF native runs into trouble trying to help New York City COVID-19 crisis

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As New York City continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, several nurses are traveling to assist in any way possible.

Last month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked for more nurses from around the country to lend a helping hand.

“I am currently getting my doctorate nurse practitioner degree at Oklahoma City University and since COVID has made everything go online and I don’t have any children, I felt this would be the best opportunity that I had to go travel nursing,” nurse Kari Goen said.

Goen is a Rider High School and Midwestern State University graduate. In 2017, she took a job in Oklahoma City at St. Anthony Hospital and OU Medical Center.

Goen left her job and was then hired by NYU Langone to help with the COVID-19 crisis. After several delays in her trip to New York City, she finally arrived, only to find some shocking news.

“Finally got settled into my apartment and I was here for one hour and got a text message saying, ‘I’m so sorry girls but your contract has been canceled,” Goen said.

On Monday, her employment agency, KPG Healthcare, was informed the contract was canceled due to what they say was a decline in the crisis.

While state and health officials say things are beginning to level out, there are more than 202,000 cases and more than 18,000 hospitalizations in New York, leaving Goen alone in the epicenter of the United States’ Coronavirus outbreak.

“You’re still seeing on the news every day that they are still in a crisis mode and that the patients to nurse ratios are still outrageous and unsafe,” Goen said.

Goen said she’s out more than $5,000, and hopes something can be worked out where the hospitals pay for the travel and the two weeks she will be forced to quarantine when she returns home to OKC.

We reached out to KPG Healthcare to get some clarification on this, but have yet to hear back.