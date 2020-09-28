WF native to open new fitness facility

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL )— The fitness industry is trying to lure gym members into working out again inside their facilities after many were forced to shut down during the pandemic, and one Wichita Falls businesswoman is hoping to capitalize on the surge.

In April, Gold’s Gym in Wichita Falls closed its doors after the company was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. That left Wichita Falls native Melissa Whitmer without a job.

“COVID hit and I lost my job as a manager at golds gym I had some ideas on how we could stay operational in a time when we are supposed to stay apart and group fitness and working out wasn’t recommended,” Crush Owner Melissa Whitmer said.

During the pandemic, Whitmer and a couple of friends began developing a business plan for their own locally-owned gym. And that’s how Crush NTX Fitness was born.

“We are independently owned so we are not coming in from outside we are all here I was raised in Wichita Falls I went to high school here I have been with my family here for twelve years after college we are a family experience,” Whitmer said.

Crush’s motto is that fitness is for everyone, and nutrition coach Lindsey Adair said she’s excited to share her devotion for health and wellness with the community.

“A lot of gyms don’t offer nutrition coaching that is something I’m really passionate about so it’s amazing they are giving me the ability to say hey here this you come to us and we will do this for you,” Adair said.

“We want to be able to get involved in the community in many aspects helping out with local events and trying to make Wichita Falls as great as it can be,” Whitmer said.

Once construction is complete, Crush will provide fitness classes, one on one coaching, and more to those who are looking to get fit or live a healthier lifestyle.