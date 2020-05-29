WF officials address Speedway Avenue speeding study

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For folks who live on Speedway Avenue in Wichita Falls, there’s a good chance they’ve seen cars zoom by.

A study was conducted in Fall 2018 to access if drivers really do speed on Speedway Avenue.

This started with a petition as neighbors got tired of drivers taking the name too literally so many got together and asked the city to take measures to stop the speeding.

The study proved some ignore the posted speed limit, but a high number do adhere.

“We’ve got signs posted but a sign is only as good as the people that are going to obey the message of that sign and in this case, we know that 85% of the drivers out there are adhering to the speed limit or less,” Wichita Falls Director of Aviation, Traffic and Transportation John Burrus said.

Sure enough, 15% happened to hit the gas pedal past the 30 mph limit.

Instead of radar guns, the study used count strips to decide how many vehicles were speeding, the size of the vehicle and when the speeding occurred.

“You get a much larger sample size, plus too you find those windows where you have chronic speeding and that’s the type of information we like providing,” Burrus said. “If I can make better use of law enforcement’s time, that’s my goal.”

“Of course, when you get out there in marked units, most people want to behave, but that’s what we can do, we can go out there and watch for speeders, we can also set up some of the mobile radar systems that we have,” WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding folks that just because the name is Speedway Avenue, the residential road is no speedway.

“I think if you just consider what could happen, nobody wants to have to live with something like that of accidentally running over a child, so I think that’s the main point to consider when driving through a neighborhood,” Eipper said.

Whether you get caught or not, transportation officials and law enforcement said it’s best to not even take the chance.

Burrus said if anyone has problems in their neighborhood or notices something off with signage, let The Aviation, Traffic and Transportation Department know.