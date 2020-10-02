WF officials begin repairs on water tower behind Mia’s Italian Bistro

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction is underway on the water tower behind Mia’s Italian Bistro.

During a recent inspection, the public works department discovered the roof of the tower was no longer structural sound.

Now, Wichita Falls city crews are removing and replacing the top half of the tank, then they will coat the inside and outside.

Officials want remind folks who live in that area that there is no disruption of service because of this rehab project.

The public works department anticipates the tank to be online again by spring 2021.