WF officials discuss Coronavirus after called global threat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With cases spreading throughout more than 45 countries, the Coronavirus has now been deemed a global threat.

Director of Public Health Lou Kreidler said although the threat is low here in Wichita Falls, residents should always be taking preventative steps to keep the threat low.

After President Trump addressed the nation calling the Coronavirus a global threat, many Americans have been fearful of the virus reaching their home towns. Kreidler said there isn’t much to worry about at the moment when it comes to Texoma.

“The Covid-19, we don’t currently have any persons under investigation,” Kreidler said. “We don’t have any individuals that we’re monitoring, so currently the risk to those individuals is low.”

However, Kreidler said that doesn’t mean officials arent taking the necessary steps to ensure the virus doesn’t reach Texoma.

“As the health district, we’re always concerned about the global society and people traveling, we’re concerned about that, but we’re working with our community partners, medical professionals in our community to ensure that they’re asking the travel questions when individuals come into their offices, and if they have any concerns that they reach out to us, and we work through that process,” Kreidler said.

Public health officials are always working on a plan of attack.

“We have a coordinated approach that if someone comes into their office or someone shows up in the emergency room to ensure that we are decreasing the amount of exposure that that individual is having to others and that they’re being cared for in a manner that’s not going to put others individuals or other health care providers at risk,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said people should take the same steps as you would, to prevent the flu or the common cold to keep from contracting the Coronavirus.

“Washing your hands often, not touching your face after touching an object to make sure you’re not infecting yourself and if someone is sick, use social distancing and try to stay six foot away from those individuals,” Kreidler said. “The most important thing to remember is if you’re sick, stay home.”

Another thing to remember is that if a child is sick, keep them home to prevent getting other kids sick at school or daycare.

Kreidler said being educated on the Coronavirus is important and said they have multiple links on their page that shares all the information needed. Click here for pages of information.