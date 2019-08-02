WF officials discuss sex offender policies among concerns

A recent post on social media has raised concerns about the city’s sex offenders’ guidelines.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A recent post on social media has raised concerns about the city’s sex offenders’ guidelines.

According to WFPD Sgt. Harold McClure, registered sex offenders are required by the city ordinance to live at least a thousand feet from a ‘child safety zone’ including schools, parks and youth centers.

McClure said these sex offenders have to check in with the local police department and a check is done on the individual’s place of residency.

If anyone still has concerns, McClure offers these tips.

“Be mindful of your surroundings, situational awareness if there is someone around you that makes you feel uncomfortable, be aware of that and don’t become oblivious to what’s going on around you,” McClure said.

McClure said he can confirm that there are no registered sex offenders in the city that are in violation of the city ordinance.