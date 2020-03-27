WF officials encourage Census 2020 participation amid COVID-19 outbreak

Census Day 2020 has been pushed back to August, but folks can still fill out forms.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City leaders are stressing that now is more important than ever to participate in the Census.

With more cases of coronavirus in Wichita County, everyone participating directly relates to how much federal funding the city and county get for things like education and relevant especially in this day in age, healthcare.

Right now, response rates in Wichita Falls are right under the national average, with the city planning administrator hoping people will take this seriously.

“This is another thing that is our civic duty and we’ve been doing this in this country every 10 years since 1790, so there have been other periods in our history over the last 230 years, good and bad times, the Census has prevailed, this is a critical count of every resident,” City of Wichita Falls planning administrator Karen Montgomery-Gagne said.

If you’ve lost your job amid COVID-19 precautions, the Census Bureau is still looking for census takers.

