WF officials encouraging homeowners affected by recent winter storm to apply for financial assistance program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Low-to-moderate income homeowners affected by the recent winter storm weather can now apply for financial assistance through the city.

City of Wichita Falls officials are encouraging qualifying residents to apply for the Minor and Emergency Repair Programs through the city’s Neighborhood Resources Division.

Officials said these programs give federal grants to qualifying homeowners to make minor repairs to their homes.

Eligible repairs include:

Water and wastewater plumbing

Natural gas plumbing

Water heaters

Electrical problems

HVAC system repairs or replacement

Roof repairs and replacement

Funds cannot be used to perform repairs that are:

Cosmetic

Disturb painted surfaces or asbestos

Structural in nature

Involve septic tanks or manufactured homes

Generally exceed $7,000 total

Though, according to officials, people who have been quoted repair prices exceeding $7,000 are still encouraged to make use of the programs, as funding could be approved to assist with portions of repairs for those who qualify.

Applicants must meet the following requirements to qualify:

Must live in city limits of the city of Wichita Falls

May only apply for the home in which they both own and live in

Must have owned the home for a period of one year

Property must be outside the 100-year floodplain

Property and home cannot be considered a historic landmark

Homeowner must not owe any debts to the city Property taxes should be current or must have a deferment or payment plan on file Utility bills owed to the city should be current

Must have not used the programs in the previous 12 months

Must meet federal income qualifications for household

Income qualifications based on household size

1 person household — $36,150

2 person household — $41,300

3 person household — $46,450

4 person household — $51,600

5 person household — $55,750

6 person household — $59,900

7 person household — $64,000

8 person household — $68,150

These programs may not be used in combination with any other federal funding source, disaster funding or insurance claims, officials said.

To apply for assistance call 940-761-7448, or in-person at Neighborhood Resources located in room 300 at Memorial Auditorium.

Click here for a complete list of storm recovery resources.