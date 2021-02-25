WF officials encouraging homeowners affected by recent winter storm to apply for financial assistance program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Low-to-moderate income homeowners affected by the recent winter storm weather can now apply for financial assistance through the city.
City of Wichita Falls officials are encouraging qualifying residents to apply for the Minor and Emergency Repair Programs through the city’s Neighborhood Resources Division.
Officials said these programs give federal grants to qualifying homeowners to make minor repairs to their homes.
Eligible repairs include:
- Water and wastewater plumbing
- Natural gas plumbing
- Water heaters
- Electrical problems
- HVAC system repairs or replacement
- Roof repairs and replacement
Funds cannot be used to perform repairs that are:
- Cosmetic
- Disturb painted surfaces or asbestos
- Structural in nature
- Involve septic tanks or manufactured homes
- Generally exceed $7,000 total
Though, according to officials, people who have been quoted repair prices exceeding $7,000 are still encouraged to make use of the programs, as funding could be approved to assist with portions of repairs for those who qualify.
Applicants must meet the following requirements to qualify:
- Must live in city limits of the city of Wichita Falls
- May only apply for the home in which they both own and live in
- Must have owned the home for a period of one year
- Property must be outside the 100-year floodplain
- Property and home cannot be considered a historic landmark
- Homeowner must not owe any debts to the city
- Property taxes should be current or must have a deferment or payment plan on file
- Utility bills owed to the city should be current
- Must have not used the programs in the previous 12 months
- Must meet federal income qualifications for household
Income qualifications based on household size
- 1 person household — $36,150
- 2 person household — $41,300
- 3 person household — $46,450
- 4 person household — $51,600
- 5 person household — $55,750
- 6 person household — $59,900
- 7 person household — $64,000
- 8 person household — $68,150
These programs may not be used in combination with any other federal funding source, disaster funding or insurance claims, officials said.
To apply for assistance call 940-761-7448, or in-person at Neighborhood Resources located in room 300 at Memorial Auditorium.
Click here for a complete list of storm recovery resources.