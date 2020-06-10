WF officials improve disc golf course as Texomans find distant activity amid pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lucy Park is known for its duck pond, community pool, the big log party cabin and the 18-hole disc golf course, and traffic has been moving in the area since Texas has reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association Board Treasurer Darin Young said he’s noticed more and more folks taking to the park to learn just exactly what disc golf is, and that prompted organizers to start looking into improving the course for all to enjoy.

“Disc golf is a great family sport, and that shows because there are so many times I come out here and there are groups of seven to 10 people with like four or five people under the age of 10,” Young said.

Young has been slinging plastic ever since he was a kid but has only been playing competitively for about four years. He said he’s noticed a big growth in the local disc golf community.

“It’s really cool, I think that it’s definitely a trend it just shows how much the sport is growing, we’re trying to grow the sport and get more people involved,” Young said.

With growth comes improvements and new ideas.

“I think that four of the baskets at Lucy Park were replaced, a couple over at the other course over at Lake Wichita Park were replaced and, of course, more recently the signs here,” Young said. “We’re working towards more improvements on other things like installing some practice baskets near the beginning of hole one at both courses and adding course maps.”

With several residents still practicing social distancing, Young said this is the perfect sport for that.

“We believe that it’s a great sport to get out and there’s not a lot of interaction between people there’s not a lot of interaction like I don’t have to be close to you while I’m throwing,” Young said.

For those who have been going stir crazy the past few months, go out, buy some discs hit the course and you might just discover a new passion like these players.

The Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association holds tournaments open to the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays, for more information click here.