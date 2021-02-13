WF officials preparing for winter storm situation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the city of Wichita Falls are preparing for a potential winter storm.

According to a press release sent out by the city, equipment and personnel are staged for response, including:

Five snow plows

Three motor graders

Six V-Box spreaders

Officials also said initial response will be focused on the roadway map systems, clearing emergency service roadways first, then clearing larger roadways with higher amounts of traffic second. Residential streets will not be plowed.

The city will apply a rock mixture to icy roads at major intersections and roadways, if the situation warrants and the resources are available.

TxDOT will be working with the Public Works Department to monitor and clear any TxDOT roads within city limits.

City officials also said they anticipate delays in trash collection, bus routes and flights from Wichita Falls Regional Airport and Kickapoo Airport.

City offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in celebration of Presidents’ Day. Officials said that as the situation develops, they will make a decision to delay or cancel normal operations for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has also moved all second-dose vaccination appointments that were scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 to Friday, Feb. 19.

Health district officials have notified all individuals affected by this change.