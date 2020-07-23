WF officials push for response with 3 months left of 2020 Census

There are three months left to respond to the 2020 census and the response rates from Wichita Falls are essentially on track with the rest of the country.

The U.S. response rate is more than 62% and Wichita Falls is looking at 59.2% right now.

Beginning Aug. 11, those who haven’t responded can expect a census taker at their door.

For those who need help, mobile questionnaire assistance centers will be located around Wichita Falls through September.

City of Wichita Falls Planning Administrator Karen Montgomery-Gagne said it’s important to get to 100%.

“For infrastructure, for development and we all see the need for healthcare funds, we’re losing out, so by not taking those few moments today, you can’t ensure that a future for tomorrow for Wichita Falls,” Montgomery-Gagne said.

New this decade is online counting. Montgomery- Gagne said 44% of total responses are attributed to online response.

“The money follows the people, it doesn’t necessarily follow the need and so it’s very critical that we have an accurate count of our population because if we do not and we have an undercount we’re losing millions of dollars,” Montgomery-Gagne said.

Oct. 31 is the cutoff for responding to the Census.