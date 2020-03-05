WF officials work to access egret migration before causing threat to general, military aviation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — A threat to general, commercial and military aviation remediation has pilots on the lookout, and now Wichita Falls officials are looking to fix the problem.

Cattle egrets have moved into an area of the city bordering Kickapoo airport and starting Thursday, crews will work to move them away from their current nesting location.

The Cattle egret is a beautiful bird to look at, but for those flying in the sky, they pose a real threat. Last spring, a Cattle egret nesting site popped up just south of Kickapoo Airport in Wichita Falls, but by the time city officials found the issue it was too late.

“Cattle egrets are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act which means once they start nesting, there is little local governments can do to move them, so when they establish a nest just south of Kickapoo Airport, there wasn’t anything the city could do at that time,” Wichita Falls transportation director John Burrus said.

That’s when the city issued a notice to military and civilian pilots to let them know birds were in the area and could cause damage. While the egrets are away from their nest, due to colder temperatures, the city has come up with a plan.

“It’s something we have to address, and now is the time to do it simply because the birds have not moved in yet,” Burrus said. “We have been working with the private property owners in that area. We will actually have equipment on-site to remove the brush and trees the birds’ nest in so that when they return later on the month, their habitat will effectively be gone.”

The city has a solution for the local taxpayers wondering where the money for this project will come from.

“We are actually using money generated from our airport activities to help mitigate this hazard, and this is the most humane solution,” Burrus said. “There will be no harm to the birds their habitat will be moved before they get here.”

The city plans to keep the birds moving while the project is taking place by using fire or propane cannons that create a loud boom that will make the birds move and nest other places so those in the sky can fly with one less thing to worry about.