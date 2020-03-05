WF paint stores feeling effects of coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ripple effects from coronavirus, medical masks are being bought up by the bunches and now some people seem to be turning to painters masks too.

“The most I’ve seen is someone come in and bought four of the 20-packs and then all the loose ones we had, which is very rare,” Kelly-Moore Paints store manager Josh Grantham said. “I don’t think it’s ever happened before. About the past week and a half and our vendor had them in the beginning and then we re-ordered all of this and our last shipment yesterday we got stocked out of all of this.”

Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District Director of Health Lou Kreidler said these masks are designed for completely different uses.

“What we do know is that a painters mask is designed to catch large particles and a respiratory virus, illness has smaller particles,” Kreidler said.

As of Wednesday, Kelly-Moore is out of stock on painters masks and they aren’t going out to the usual customers.

“Their not really painters, and they don’t say they are going to use them for paint and they’ve just been buying as many as we have because there’s a shortage of them,” Grantham said.

Kreidler reiterated who medical masks are most effective for and how these painter masks may not work like customers want.

“It’s most effective when you have someone who’s ill to put the mask on them rather than everyone else,” Kreidler said. “While it may make an individual feel better to be wearing a mask to make them feel more protected. It really isn’t offering them any protection.”

To put that in perspective, Grantham says they use to only sell about three to four paint masks in a week, now they may have to look to a third-party vendor if they want to restock masks soon.