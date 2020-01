WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls parents are charged with causing their 1-year-old daughter to have a high concentration of meth in her system.

Marian Gallivan and Joshua Lane are charged with child endangerment.

Wichita Falls police officers said say CPS had blood tests done on the girl after both parents tested positive for meth.

They say both admitted using meth, but said they don’t do it around children.

Both parents were released Wednesday.