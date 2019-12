WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls families got some holiday cheer Saturday afternoon at the Scotland Park Gym.

For more than 10 years, Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation has pulled out the train to round up folks for Christmas in the park.

Kids enjoyed games, balloon animals and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The free fun began with a candy cane scramble for the little ones and it didn’t stop once the event ended as Parks and Rec staff gave out prizes and take-home crafts.