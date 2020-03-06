WF Parks & Rec Department to host free fishing rodeo for kids

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, will be hosting a Kids’ Fishing Rodeo.

Saturday, March 7th, 2020 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The event will take place at Plum Lake, located next to the Wichita Falls Softball Complex at 1702 Sheppard Access Road.

This event is free for kids 16 and under, and prizes will be awarded in three age divisions: ages 2 to 7, ages 8 to 11, and ages 12 to 16.

Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for the smallest and largest trout and 1 st and 2nd place for the smallest and largest fish other than trout. Judging will be based on length rather than weight. Participants are encouraged to bring their fishing poles and bait; however, a limited number of poles will be available to borrow from Texas Parks and Wildlife on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about this event please contact the Recreation Division at 940-761-7490.