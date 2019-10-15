WF Police Department to receive new e-citation system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new citation system for the Wichita Falls Police Department approved by city councilors is promising to increase efficiency and saving money.

Councilors approved the purchase of the Tyler Brazos E-Citation system for more than $300,000 which will allow officers to check a citizen’s information and produce a digital signature. New legislative changes now require officers to issue a citation or warning during every traffic stop, now the hope is the system will reduce stop times.

“It’s an electronic ticketing solution is what it is basically,” Police Chief Manuel Borrego said. “And what this will do, it’ll help our officers be more efficient out there on the road when they’re out there making a traffic stop. Trying to ensure our motorists are safe out there.”

An evaluation of the system at the Austin Police Department showed an estimated 50% reduction in the time it takes to complete citations and accident investigations.