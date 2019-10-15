Breaking News
Birmingham Police to give update on 3-year-old’s abduction

WF Police Department to receive new e-citation system

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new citation system for the Wichita Falls Police Department approved by city councilors is promising to increase efficiency and saving money.

Councilors approved the purchase of the Tyler Brazos E-Citation system for more than $300,000 which will allow officers to check a citizen’s information and produce a digital signature. New legislative changes now require officers to issue a citation or warning during every traffic stop, now the hope is the system will reduce stop times.

“It’s an electronic ticketing solution is what it is basically,” Police Chief Manuel Borrego said. “And what this will do, it’ll help our officers be more efficient out there on the road when they’re out there making a traffic stop. Trying to ensure our motorists are safe out there.”

An evaluation of the system at the Austin Police Department showed an estimated 50% reduction in the time it takes to complete citations and accident investigations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

YMCA Contractor Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Contractor Falls"

8th Annual Empty Bowls event- Daniella LIVE

Thumbnail for the video titled "8th Annual Empty Bowls event- Daniella LIVE"

2nd annual pet costume contest benefiting Texas Pit Crew

Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd annual pet costume contest benefiting Texas Pit Crew"

Quad homicide Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quad homicide Nbc News"

Bible bill Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bible bill Nbc News"

November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day"

candidate hero NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "candidate hero NBC news"

Baby drugged NBC NEWS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby drugged NBC NEWS"

girl saves mom NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "girl saves mom NBC news"

Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19"

Men breast cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men breast cancer"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News