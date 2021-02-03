WF police officer who had open-heart surgery urges people to pay attention to heart health during heart month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — February is Black History Month, but it is also American Heart Month.

Promoting heart health means even more to one Wichita Falls police officer this year and he’s sharing his story.

Jeff Hughes has had three heart surgeries throughout his life, two of them open heart.

And he said the scariest thing was he had no idea there was a problem.

Hughes said his abnormalities all started when he was 5 years old.

“I had what was called a coarctation of my aorta. Part of the aorta was too narrow, which kept the blood from getting to my legs correctly. So what they did is they went in and cut the narrow part out and pieced it back together,” Hughes said.

Fast forward 37 years later and Hughes is a father, a Wichita Falls police officer and an adult leader in youth ministry at First Baptist Iowa Park.

As he got older and better, unfortunately his heart did not.

“When I turned 42, I developed an irregular heartbeat. And I went to my local cardiologist here and through testing, echo, stress testing, it was determined that I had that bicuspid valve that was leaking and that intervention was gonna be necessary,” Hughes said.

For seven years, Hughes and his cardiologist observed the valve to make sure it was still functioning.

In November 2020, doctors had to go back to the same aorta from when he was 5 years old to put a stent inside.

And in December, he had yet another open-heart surgery in Plano to replace that aorta.

His heart was stopped for more than an hour.

“That part is scary. My wife was able to go down with me even with the COVID restrictions. They did allow her there at the hospital and especially during the surgery time and through the recovery time. That’s something that she was definitely nervous about,” Hughes said.

Hughes was able to go home just four days after the successful surgery.

And after two months of recovery time, he’s ready to get back to work and continue enjoying his life.

“I’m out exercising every day, going back to work. That’s just showing this heart disease how stubborn I’m going to be. I’m not going to let it keep me down,” Hughes said.

Hughes also urged everyone to take this month to get their hearts checked and start practicing good heart habits.